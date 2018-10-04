Register
16:32 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project

    Gazprom, CNPC to Hold Series of Meetings on Contract on Western Route - CEO

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Sputnik Mediawall
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russian Energy Week International Forum 2018 (18)
    0 0 0

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The Russian energy giant Gazprom and China's CNPC have scheduled a series of meetings to discuss the contract on a western route for Russian gas supplies to China, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller stated.

    We have scheduled a number of new meetings in the very near future, we hope to reach final agreements," Miller said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

    Company CEO Alexei Miller has also commented on the construction of the offshore section of the TurkStream gas pipeline that, according to him, will be completed in two months.

    "In two months, we will complete the construction of the offshore part of the TurkStream," Miller noted.

    Gazprom Ready to Start Gas Deliveries via Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 

    The Russian energy giant Gazprom is ready to start gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream-2 pipeline on January 1, 2020, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller noted.

    "The current work schedule indicates that we'll absolutely certainly be able to start gas deliveries via the Nord Stream-2 on January 1, 2020," Miller said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

    Gazprom's European Partners Intend to Boost Russian Gas Import

    European partners of Russian gas giant Gazprom continue voicing their intention to buy more Russian gas, and the volumes discussed are significant, the Gazprom CEO stated.

    "We see that the demand for the Russian gas keeps growing. For instance, our negotiations with the [Austrian] OMV [oil and gas] company that we held on the sidelines of the [St. Petersburg International Gas] Forum have proven that our traditional partners, and not only OMV, are voicing their intention to buy even bigger volumes of gas from us. And you should understand that we're talking about really significant figures," Miller said.

    READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 AG Built 31 Miles of Gas Pipeline's Offshore Section — OMV CEO

    He added that Gazprom's export to the European market would amount to 205 billion cubic meters by end of 2018.

    "The absolute volume of our deliveries will exceed 200 billion cubic meters. This means that we'll be on the cusp of exporting 205 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, or maybe we'll even reach this figure. This corresponds to the maximum annual contract quantities of all the contracts on deliveries to the European market," Miller stated.

    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Nord Stream 2 'Unstoppable' Now - Media
    He added that the company's annual export had increased by 6 percent in 2017, and the trend continued this year as well.

    "You know that the Russian gas deliveries to the European market amounted to 194.4 billion cubic meters in 2017. This is Gazprom's volume, and this is a 6 percent growth. Today we show the same 6 percent growth. This means that by the end of 2018, Gazprom will have set a new record of gas deliveries to the European market," Miller said.

    On October 3, Miller and the head of OMV, Rainer Seele, attended talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in St. Petersburg. The two companies signed a basic agreement on the sale of assets, while the final agreement is set to be signed at the beginning of 2019.

    READ MORE: Sweden Can't Stop Nord Stream-2 Construction — Ambassador to Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018
    © REUTERS / Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
    Putin on Nord Stream 2: It Would Be a Shame if EU Fails to Defend Its Interests
    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by others, fearing that it might increase their dependence on Russian gas.

    The project's estimated cost is 9.5 billion euros ($10.9 billion). Gazprom's European partners — France's Engie, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall — pledged to finance 50 percent of the project in the long term. The remaining funds will be provided by Gazprom.

    The Russian Energy Week forum started earlier in the day in Moscow and will continue through October 6. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.

    Topic:
    Russian Energy Week International Forum 2018 (18)

    Related:

    Gazprom and OMV Sign Agreement on Assets Sales Following Putin-Kurz Talks
    Turkstream, Nord Stream 2 Vital for EU to Meet Growing Gas Demand - Gazprom
    EU Taxpayers Not Funding Nord Stream 2, Political Tension Surprising - Gazprom
    Gazprom, Mitsui Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Baltic LNG Plant
    Tags:
    deliveries, agreements, gas, Nord Stream 2, Gazprom, Alexei Miller, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse