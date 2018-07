Croatia beat England 2-1 in extra time in Moscow on Wednesday and will move on to the World Cup final, where they will face France.

Croatia will play in their first World Cup final as the team has superseded their previous best result in the championship; they finished third in 1998.

England will play against Belgium in the third-place match in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until Sunday, with the final set to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.