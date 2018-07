The group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup ended in Russia on June 28. FIFA summed up the statistical results of the current mundial.

Harry Kane from England's national team was ranked as the best striker (5 goals), he followed by the Belgian Romelu Lukaku and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (4 goals each). The next are the Russian Denis Cheryshev and Spaniard Diego Costa (3 goals).

In total, 122 balls were scored in the group stage (an average of 2.5 per match). At the same stage of the tournament in Brazil in 2014, this figure was higher — 136 goals.