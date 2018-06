Taking pride in correctly predicting the outcome of two World Cup games, Sushi the World Cup cat is at it again. This time she foresees the fate of Croatian and Argentinian squads.

After failing to score in a penalty awarded to Argentina in the game against Iceland, striker and international football star Leo Messi is to lead his team against Croatia on June 21.

Croatia is leading in Group D with 3 points, while Iceland and Argentina both have 1 and Nigeria coming last.

The fluffy psychic has looked into the future and picked the winning team once again.