Game Fever From London to Moscow: Don't Be Jealous of This England Fan (VIDEO)

He has it all figured out. Visiting St. Basil’s cathedral and the Kremlin in Moscow, going to the museums and exploring historical sites in Volgograd and relaxing on the beaches in Sochi – an England football fan from London has a full plan for his Russia trip, where he is traveling to support his national team.

Sputnik met up with football supporter, musician and traveler Dennis Moss and discussed the England squad in the World Cup and his expectations of the championship.

Dennis has created a song called Football Fever — "an uplifting song about football fans enjoying watching their beloved teams." He has high hopes for England to pass the group stage and also supports the Russian team.

