Fluffy Oracle Cat Predicts Outcome of World Cup Opening Match (VIDEO)

She sleeps for over 15 hours a day but when Sushi the cat wakes up to play and chase invisible entities around the house, she also enjoys watching football and predicting game outcomes.

It was Paul the Octopus in 2010 who became famous when he correctly predicted all the matches of the German team during the World Cup in South Africa. With the World Cup 2018 about to kick off in Russia, there is a new fluffy player in the psychic game.

A UK resident, Sushi was given a choice between two boxes, marked after the two teams opening the tournament on June 14.

