Five People Killed by Falling Crane in Mexico - Video

The incident took place during the construction of an overhead road, when workers were installing 30-meter (98-feet) reinforcing steel bars for the support structure of the bridge.
"The crane was loading welded reinforcing bars, for some reason it was overloaded and fell on five workers, who, unfortunately, died. Two other people were injured," department director Victoria Arriaga told journalists.
Mueren cinco trabajadores al caerles la pluma de una grúa en @Ecatepec— La Jornada Estado de México (@JornadaEdomex) August 30, 2021
Los hechos se registraron esta mañana en el tramo que corre de prolongación Primero de Mayo a la carretera Texcoco-Lechería, donde se llevan a cabo labores para la construcción de un puente a desnivel. pic.twitter.com/zbK5AntctU
The construction works are conducted by the state of Mexico to provide easier access to Felipe Angeles International Airport that is being built at the Santa Lucia military base.
All comments
Show new comments (0)