Register
11:33 GMT26 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hundreds of protesters are seen in gathering in the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, amid raging anti-government protests.

    Why Did British and Irish Soldiers Fight and Die to Liberate Latin America From the Spanish?

    © Sputnik / Mindia Gavasheli
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082875125_0:249:1333:999_1200x675_80_0_0_7d07d0a9223752634f3eb0747558b747.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202108261083717801-why-did-british-and-irish-soldiers-fight-and-die-to-liberate-latin-america-from-the-spanish/

    Netflix is currently showing all 60 episodes of the barnstorming costume drama Bolivar, which tells of how Latin America was liberated from the Spanish. But a little known part of the tale is the role of British and Irish soldiers, many of whom signed up after becoming unemployed at the end of the Napoleonic Wars.

    British viewers watching the Netflix drama Bolivar, starring Venezuelan actor Luis Geronimo Abreu as the eponymous hero, may be struck by the frequent use of the Union Jack and the reference to the British Legion throughout.

    It is a little known fact that, just as French troops helped the United States win independence from Britain in 1783, English and Irish troops were at the side of Simon Bolivar as The Liberator wrested Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru from Spanish control.   

    But it is a strange tale and owes much to the state of Europe at the time.

    Between 1803 and 1815 the British Empire and its allies, Russia, Prussia and Austria, had been involved in the Napoleonic Wars, a titanic struggle with France for control of Europe and to some extent the rest of the world.

    When Napoleon was finally defeated at Waterloo and exiled to the island of St Helena, the British Army suddenly downsized and tens of thousands of soldiers found themselves with no cause to fight for and facing a life of poverty and tedium.

    People try to topple the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15, 2021.
    © REUTERS / LUISA GONZALEZ
    People try to topple the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15, 2021.

    Bolivar, a wealthy Venezuelan plantation owner, had visited both London and Paris as a young man and in 1817 he managed to persuade the Duke of Wellington, the victor at Waterloo, to approve the recruitment of former British soldiers to fight as mercenaries against the Spanish in Latin America.   

    Around 6,500 men travelled to Venezuela and became the British Legion or Legions, under the command of General James Towers English, Colonel James Rooke and Colonel Daniel O’Leary.

    Like many of those in the British Legions, all three men were Anglo-Irish.

    At the time Ireland was considered part of Britain and Irishmen were a mainstay of the armed forces.

    Towers English died of illness on the island of Margarita, off the Venezuelan coast, in September 1819, but in 2010 his portrait and a collection of his papers belonging to his widow, Mary, were auctioned at Bonhams in London.

    ​[Tweet: "Luis Gerónimo Abreu paid off a debt after being Simón Bolívar"

    Among the papers was a letter from Bolivar to Mrs Towers English in which he offers his condolences to a “young widow…full of afflictions, far from her country mourning the object of her heart.”

    On 25 July 1819 Rooke, who had fought at Waterloo four years earlier, fought heroically alongside Bolivar at the Battle of Vargas Swamp. Rooke led a crucial bayonet charge but suffered a mortal wound.

    His arm was amputated but he died three days later.

    But on 7 August 1819 O’Leary led the British Legions at the Battle of Boyaca when Bolivar won his greatest victory, crushing the Spanish army in Colombia and capturing its commander, General Jose Barreiro.   

    ​O’Leary would become Bolivar’s aide-de-camp as he led an army of Latin American “patriots” to liberate what is now Ecuador and to drive the Spanish out of Peru.

    Bolivar became President of Gran Colombia - a huge and unwieldy state which included Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador - but he was forced out of power shortly before his death in 1830.

    On his deathbed Bolivar asked O’Leary to burn all his letters and documents but thankfully the Dublin-born soldier, still only 29, disobeyed him and used them to write his memoirs.

    He died in 1854 and is buried alongside his former boss, The Liberator, in the National Pantheon in Caracas, capital of what is officially known as the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

    Bolivar’s legacy is still debated today.

    Most Colombians and Venezuelans think of him as the father of their nations, a man who helped liberate large parts of Latin America from oppressive Spanish rule.

    In May this year anti-government protesters in Bogota set fire to Bolivar’s statue.

    Tags:
    Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Simon Bolivar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse