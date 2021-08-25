Video: Helicopter Carrying Secretary of the Government of Mexico's Veracruz State Crash-Lands

Video posted on social media showed the helicopter, which is owned by the Secretariat of the Navy, attempting to land before losing control and spiraling into a nearby clearing. As it roughly sets down, the aircraft's rotors get shredded by impacting the ground, sending pieces flying in every direction.
🔴Momento en el que se desplomó un helicóptero de la Marina en las inmediaciones de la cabecera municipal de Agua Blanca de Iturbide, Hidalgo.— Enrique Hernández Alcázar (@EnriqueEnVivo) August 25, 2021
Ahí viajaba el secretario de gobierno de Veracruz, Eric Cisneros, quien resultó lesionado como otras 19 personas, una de gravedad. pic.twitter.com/2cxTPAqfeI
Veracruz Governor Cuitláhuac García posted on Twitter that in the aftermath of the crash, Cisneros called him to report that he is "stable and well. There are no human losses."
