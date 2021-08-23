Brazil’s Ex-Presidents Ask Armed Forces About Coup Risks Ahead of 2022 Elections, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazilian former presidents Luiz Inacio da Silva, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Fernando Collor and Jose Sarney have made concerted appeal to the country’s defence ex-ministers and acting officials to get wind of the possibility of a coup ahead of the 2022 presidential elections, Brazil’s Estadao newspaper reported.

Lula and other ex-presidents expressed their concern with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s military parades and escalating tensions with the judiciary, the paper wrote on 22 August.

On 10 August, Bolsonaro paraded armored vehicles in front of the buildings of the presidential office and congress as the legislature was set to vote on one of the leader's controversial proposals concerning paper ballots instead of e-voting. The parade was assessed by opposition as an attempt to intimidate lawmakers and demonstrate force.

Military officials assured the former leaders that the 2022 elections would take place as scheduled and the winner would assume power, as Bolsonaro cannot count on the subordination of the Armed Forces. However, some generals raised concerns about a possible maneuver with assistance from the Military Police, Estadao reported.

When asked about Bolsonaro’s dispute with the judiciary, former defence minister Aldo Rebelo said that such problems should be resolved by the civilians, not the military.

Bolsonaro is currently entangled in multiple investigations into his activities as president. Earlier this month, the Brazilian Supreme Court launched a probe into the president’s allegations that Brazil’s electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud. At the same time, it began investigating Bolsonaro himself over alleged dissemination of fake news. Several days later, the Supreme Court launched a probe into the release of secret Federal Police documents by Bolsonaro that he posted on Twitter in a bid to prove what he believes are vulnerabilities of Brazil’s long-established e-voting system.