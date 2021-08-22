Video: Fire Reported After Explosion at Pemex Oil Platform in Gulf of Mexico

The explosion followed by fire occurred on Saturday at an oil platform of the Mexican oil company Pemex, local media reported.
According to reports, the incident took place at a gas and crude oil distribution center for other oil facilities located in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Campeche. No casualties or specific damage to objects have been reported at the moment.
This oil facility is reportedly a part of the Ku-Maloop Zaap complex. Currently, the workers are closing valves to prevent further damage to oil facilities.
Pemex is yet to officially confirm that the explosion has occurred. In the meantime, Codigo Veracruz has shared a video of the incident in the gulf.
Así se observa desde otras instalaciones petroleras en la sonda de Campeche la conflagración en KU Alfa.— Código Veracruz (@codigoveracruz) August 22, 2021
Hasta el momento se reportan seis lesionados en el centro de proceso.@Pemex#Explosión #plataforma #Kualfa #gas https://t.co/vZ82DGYSPV pic.twitter.com/7HLcaBKIZE
Ku-Maloob-Zaap is one of the world's largest offshore oil complexes.
An offshore undersea pipeline which caught fire at the Ku Maloob Zaap oil development region in the Gulf of Mexico in early July was also dubbed a "portal to hell" by social media users. The terrifying video rapidly went viral.
A blaze on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico resembling a large "eye of fire" has been brought under control, according to Mexico's state oil company Pemex. https://t.co/1eLHieAyWJ pic.twitter.com/ZP7OtC8QSE— CNN (@CNN) July 3, 2021
According to Pemex, a Mexican state-owned corporation, the offshore pipeline that caught fire was later put out, claiming a gas leak in an underwater pipeline was the cause of the incident.
