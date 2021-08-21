Hurricane Grace Hits Mexico as Category Three Storm, Meteorologists Say

"Grace Strengthens a Little More [Category Three] as it Makes Landfall South of Tuxpan Mexico," NHC tweeted.
On the Saffir-Simpson scale, Category Three is the third-highest of five levels.
🚨MINUTO A MINUTO🚨 | HURACÁN 🌀#GRACE EN 🇲🇽#MÉXICO— Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) August 21, 2021
Efectos del ciclón en las costas del estado de Veracruz.
🎥Video: Azteca Noticias#HurricaneGrace pic.twitter.com/ewM8xg9WXT
"Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are likely along portions of the coast of eastern mainland Mexico beginning tonight [Saturday] and tomorrow morning within the Hurricane Warning areas from Puerto Veracruz northward to Cabo Rojo," NHC said.
🚨MINUTO A MINUTO🚨 | HURACÁN 🌀#GRACE EN 🇲🇽#MÉXICO— Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) August 21, 2021
Caída de árbol en la colonia Escudero, en Tuxpan, estado de Veracruz.
🎥Video: @Muacita1#HurricaneGrace pic.twitter.com/YLIrRMqjai
In the meantime, another tropical storm Henri is expected to begin late Saturday on Sunday in areas of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts in the United States.
