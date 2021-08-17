National Assembly of Venezuela Approves Memorandum Signed by Authorities, Opposition

"The memorandum was approved unanimously," Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said after the vote.
The meeting was broadcast by the VTV channel.
The talks kicked off on August 13 in Mexico and, according to the parties, were constructive. A new round will take place on September 3-6.
In the memorandum, the parties agreed to respect the constitutional rule of law in Venezuela, political and social coexistence, renounced violence, and expressed intention to protect the economy and citizens. The parties also agreed to work to ensure the political rights of all citizens of Venezuela, electoral guarantees and establish a timetable for elections in the country with the participation of observers, to lift sanctions against the Bolivarian republic and restore the rights of participants in the political process.
