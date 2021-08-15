Death Toll From Haiti Earthquake Rises to 1,297, At Least 5,800 Said to Be Injured

The number of victims after anotehr severe earthquake in Haiti on Saturday, has soared to 1,297,according to Haiti's Civil Protection Agency. At least 5,700 people were said to be injured as a result of the temblor.
The powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the country on the afternoon of 14 August, taking place about 125 kilometers west of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said that the natural disaster has caused "extensive damage" and declared a a month-long state of emergency.
Many countries, including the US, have expressed their eagerness to send humanitarian aid to the island country, the poorest nation in the Caribbean, still dealing with the consequences of the severe 2010 earthquake.
