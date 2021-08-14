Death Toll From Haiti Earthquake Rises to 227, Civil Protection Service Says

Haiti's civil protection service announced on Saturday that the death toll from a powerful earthquake that occurred earlier in the day has risen to 227 people, among them 158 victims in the southern region.
According to the authorities, hundreds of people are wounded and disappeared in wake of the earthquake.
"The first interventions, carried out by both professional rescuers and members of the population, made it possible to extract many people from the rubble. Hospitals continue to receive wounded", the civil protection service said.
2/2 Les premières interventions, menées tant par les sauveteurs professionnels que par des membres de la population ont permis d’extraire de nombreuses personnes des décombres. Les hôpitaux continuent de recevoir des blessés.— Pwoteksyon sivil (@Pwoteksyonsivil) August 14, 2021
Earlier, the authorities estimated the death toll to be 29 people.
The earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hit Haiti on Saturday morning, with its epicenter located some 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, or about 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the country's capital city of Port-au-Prince.
The footage shared online showed tremendous damage, with buildings collapsed and infrastructure devastated.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
