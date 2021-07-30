Powerful Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Along Peruvian-Ecuadorian Border

A powerful magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattled the much of the region along the Peruvian and Ecuadorian border on Friday, readings provided by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revealed. A previous recording indicated the quake weighed in at a magnitude 6.1.
No reports of deaths, injuries or property damage have yet surfaced.
The nonprofit agency further noted that the earthquake struck at a depth of over 30 kilometers, some 24 kilometers from the Peruvian city of Piura, which is known for its colonial-era buildings.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
All comments
Show new comments (0)