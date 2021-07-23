El Salvador’s General Prosecutor's Office Issues Arrest Warrant Against Ex-President

“The General Prosecutor's Office has ordered the arrest of former officials of the government of Mauricio Funes under the case of overpayments,” the General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on late Thursday.
Along with Sanchez Ceren, former Minister of Public Works Manuel Orlando Quinteros Aguilar, ex-Minister of the Environment and the Natural Resources Lina Dolores Pohl Alfaro and former Minister of Agriculture Jose Guillermo Belarmino Lopez Suarez are also on the list of ex-officials who must be arrested.
On Thursday, former Minister of Health Violeta Menjívar, former Vice Minister of Education Erlinda Handal, former Minister of Finance Carlos Cáceres, former Deputy Calixto Mejías, and former Vice Minister of Agriculture Hugo Flores were arrested.
According to an investigation which started in 2019, the defendants received bonuses from the reserved expenses of the Presidency of the Republic, additional money to their salary that by law they had to earn.
