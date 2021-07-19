Fujimori Admits Defeat in Peru's Election, But Calls Castillo Victory 'Illegitimate'

Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori has finally given in after more than a month of contesting the June 6 presidential election, acknowledging her defeat by socialist candidate Pedro Castillo.

In a television address Monday evening, Fujimori said she said she "will recognize the results because it is what the law and the Constitution that I have sworn to uphold." However, she dismissed Castillo's victory by denouncing the elections as "illegitimate" and called for mobilizations "in defense of democracy."

​Earlier in the presidential race, Fujimori had taunted Castillo and his party, Peru Libre, for raising allegations of fraud. However, once the ballot count in the second round of elections on June 6 began to turn against her, Fujimori began attributing the changing winds to fraud, despite not having evidence of fraud. She sought the discarding of hundreds of thousands of ballots, which had the potential to reverse the result, since Castillo was 44,000 votes ahead.

International observers reported no evidence of fraud, either, even those like the Organization of American States that in the past have readily resorted to such accusations in order to run interference against socialist or left-wing candidates winning elections.

Peru's National Jury of Elections (JNE) said on Twitter on Monday afternoon that it had dismissed five appeals by Fujimori's Fuerza Popular party and the body would "proceed to the preparation of the act of proclamation of general results."

Keiko Fujimori is the daughter of right-wing ex-dictator Alberto Fujimori, who ruled Peru from 1990 until 2000. His tenure was associated with harsh neoliberal economic reforms, privatizations, and political terror, including a counterinsurgency war against the Maoist Shining Path movement. The elder Fujimori has been in prison since 2007 and Keiko promised to pardon him if elected president. Many of the elements of his government continued to support his daughter, including his spy chief, Vladimiro Montesinos, who was revealed late last month as having attempted to bribe the JNE to rule Kieko Fujimori was the winner.

