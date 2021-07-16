Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Vows to be 'Back in Action Soon’ in Wake of Hospitalisation

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has promised to be "back in action soon" if everything goes well after being taken to hospital earlier this week. Bolsonaro accompanied his statement on Twitter with a photo of himself walking in a hospital corridor while being attached to a drip hanging on an IV pole.
"We have done a lot, but we still have a lot to do for our Brazil! Thanks for your support and prayers", the president added in his tweet.
Bolsonaro suffered from an intestinal blockage that is suspected to be linked to a 2018 incident when he was stabbed at a rally in the city of Juiz de Fora ahead of the presidential election. Parts of his liver, lung, and intestine were damaged by the attacker's knife.
