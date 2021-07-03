Register
03:46 GMT03 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Handout picture released by the Venezuelan presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking during the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA) Summit at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, on June 24, 2021.

    'Did Joe Biden Authorise The Plan?' Maduro Accuses US of Planning His Assassination

    © AFP 2021 / MARCELO GARCIA
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296526_0:229:2953:1890_1200x675_80_0_0_6b91783aee58eed75b23352255e45f6c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202107031083296556-did-joe-biden-authorise-the-plan-maduro-accuses-us-of-planning-his-assassination/

    This is not the first time that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused Washington of plotting to assassinate him. In 2019, similar accusations were leveled at former US President Donald Trump.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the CIA and the US military agencies of planning to assassinate him, particularly wondering whether sitting US President Joe Biden has something to do with it.

    "Did Joe Biden ratify Donald Trump's orders to lead Venezuela into civil war and kill us? Yes or no? I ask," Maduro stated during a speech at a military ceremony on Friday. "What did they do? Our sources in Colombia assure us [...] that they have come to prepare a plan to attack my life and that of important political and military leaders [...] Did President Joe Biden authorize the plan to assassinate me and important political and military leaders in Venezuela? Yes or no?"

    He suggested that it was the US Southern Command head Craig Faller and director of the CIA William Burns who came to Colombia and Brazil earlier to finish "preparations" for a "violent plan" to assassinate him.

    The Venezuelan president did not offer any proof to back his claims. 

    In 2019, Maduro accused the former US president, Donald Trump, of urging neighboring Colombia to participate in a plot to kill him and overthrow the Venezuelan government.

    “Donald Trump has without doubt given an order to kill me and has told the government of Colombia and the Colombian mafia to kill me,” Maduro said at the time.

    At the time, Maduro still outlined he was open for talks with Washington, even though the United States did not recognize him as the Venezuelan president, instead favoring opposition leader Juan Guaido as an 'interim president'. According to Washington, the 2019 election in Venezuela which saw Maduro re-elected was rigged - something that the latter denies. 

    After the 2019 election in Venezuela, the US started to impose sanctions against Caracas. In Biden's presidential tenure, Maduro has called for relief of the sanctions - a request that the Biden administration has denied, with a State Department spokesperson insisting that the sanctions will remain in place as long as “repression and corrupt practices” continue in the country.

    Related:

    Maduro Accuses West of 'Envy Attack' Against Russian-Made COVID-19 Vaccine
    Prominent Venezuelan Opposition Member Says Now is a Good Time for Negotiations With Maduro
    Maduro Demands Biden Admin. Unfreeze Venezuelan Payments to COVAX For COVID-19 Vaccines
    Tags:
    Venezuela, assassination, Nicolas Maduro, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this picture, an “unidentified flying object is seen above the Swiss Alps.
    Happy World UFO Day! Mysterious Objects Captured on Camera
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse