Prosecutors to Investigate Brazil President Bolsonaro's Alleged Involvement in Vaccine Graft Case

The office of Brazil's attorney general announced on 2 July it’s probing claims that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro failed to report corruption linked to the purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Earlier this week, Brazil's health minister announced the country would suspend a $324 million Indian COVID-19 vaccine contract that has mired Bolsonaro in accusations of irregularities.
Brazilian federal prosecutors also opened a probe into the deal, citing comparatively high prices, suspiciously quick talks, and pending regulatory approvals as red flags. It’s also being probed by a Senate panel investigating the government's handling of the pandemic.
On 30 June, Brazilian lawmakers and lawyers filed a collective impeachment request against Bolsonaro. The president himself denies any wrongdoing.
