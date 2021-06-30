Several Parties File 'Superpetition' For Impeachment Against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

The document is dubbed a "super petition" because it unifies earlier arguments and has many signatories, including seven parties with seats in the parliament and dozens of organizations and movements.
The president is accused of committing 23 crimes, with the most recent accusation made in regard to the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19 and allegations of misconduct related to it.
The super petition was given to the Chamber of Deputies - a federal legislative body in Brazil, with its president, Arthur Lira, having the power to trigger the voting process. Lira has ignored over a hundred previous requests for the impeachment of the Brazilian president.
The petition does not yet have the support of large center and center-right parties, and the petitioners acknowledge that, at the time, they do not appear to have enough votes to approve the start of the impeachment process.
Bolsonaro faces consistent criticism of his policies, particularly those related to the response of his administration to the coronavirus pandemic. Protests against the president are scheduled to take place throughout the country on 3 July, set to mark the third massive demonstrations in just over a month.
All comments
Show new comments (0)