Register
12:29 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    View of the entrance to the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Cancer Treatment -part of the Investigation Centre of Nuclear Medicine complex, still under construction- in El Alto, Bolivia, on 10 March 2020. - Russian company Rosatom is building the first nuclear research centre for medical and agricultural purposes in the Bolivian city of El Alto, at a cost of 351 million dollars.

    Ex-Bolivian Minister: Nuclear Energy May Provide Independence & Self-Sustainability to Latin America

    © AFP 2021 / AIZAR RALDES
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083118710_0:282:3141:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_60ff9802420eb111f708c59f7fa19ae9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202106171083172651-ex-bolivian-minister-nuclear-energy-may-provide-independence--self-sustainability-to-latin-america/

    The implementation of nuclear programmes and utilisation of atomic energy could ensure the sustainable development of Latin American countries, says former Bolivian Vice Minister of High Energy Technologies Luis Alberto Echazu, commenting on Evo Morales' initiative to create a centre for nuclear technology research in Bolivia.

    Latin American and Caribbean nations have yet to exploit nuclear power to its fullest: there are just seven nuclear power plants operating in the region: three of them are located in Argentina, two are in Brazil, and two are in Mexico.

    At the same time, nuclear research reactors (RR) are far more spread: so far, they are utilised in nine Latin American states for research, development, education and training. RRs have a simpler design, operate at lower temperatures, and require far less fuel and far less fission. On the one hand, they are primarily used to produce neutrons for use in industry, medicine, agriculture and forensics, among other spheres. On the other hand, RRs are indispensable for testing new types of nuclear fuel and structural materials, training and educating nuclear operators and many other advanced research fields.

    Bolivia, an Andean country of 11.5 million people, decided to reap the benefits of nuclear development in the mid-2010s with then President Evo Morales announcing in October 2015 that the country would build a $300 million nuclear complex, including a research reactor.

    "It is essential that our countries have access to nuclear technology, especially in the area of nuclear medicine and radiotherapy, as well as in scientific research in various areas of the economy, culture and the environment," says former Vice Minister of High Energy Technologies Luis Alberto Echazu, who also served as minister of mining and metallurgy (2007–2010) and vice minister of mining and metallurgy (2006–2007).

    Echazu's tenure as vice minister of high energy technologies in the Morales government (2017 – 2019) coincided with the development of the country's nuclear programme. On 19 September 2017, the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN) and Rosatom's JSC GSPI inked a contract for construction of the Centre for Nuclear Technology Research and Development (CNTRD) in El Alto, located 4,000 metres above sea level.

    "With Russia, we started a process of energy and economic integration in the field of gas exploration through Gazprom and Rosatom and in the future, we will address the issue of lithium. A good relationship with #Russia is strategic for Latin America, especially #Bolivia."

    "The immediate goals were, first, the installation of the nuclear medicine centers in El Alto, La Paz and Santa Cruz, a cyclotron, a gamma irradiation centre and, finally, a [200kW VVER] low power nuclear research reactor, laboratories and service facilities," the former vice minister says.
    The director of Nuclear Technology, Dr Vivian Rada (L) shows a medical linear accelerator (LINAC) -used for cancer treatments- to Bolivian government authorities during a visit to the Investigation Centre of Nuclear Medicine, in El Alto, Bolivia, on March 10, 2020. - Russian company Rosatom is building the first nuclear research center for medical and agricultural purposes in the Bolivian city of El Alto, which costs 351 million dollars
    © AFP 2021 / AIZAR RALDES
    The director of Nuclear Technology, Dr Vivian Rada (L) shows a medical linear accelerator (LINAC) -used for cancer treatments- to Bolivian government authorities during a visit to the Investigation Centre of Nuclear Medicine, in El Alto, Bolivia, on March 10, 2020. - Russian company Rosatom is building the first nuclear research center for medical and agricultural purposes in the Bolivian city of El Alto, which costs 351 million dollars

    According to Echazu, the Morales government kick-started the CNTRD project for the following purposes: enhanced healthcare services; agricultural product conservation, increasing their shelf life and eventual export; seed improvement, including the prevention and control of agricultural pests; as well as development of research in the areas of mining, geology, archaeology, industry, the environment, and water.

    "The Bolivian economy will benefit in all these sectors, especially in healthcare and treating diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions, which could be diagnosed in the early stages when it is still possible to prevent surgical interventions, avoid the aggravation of diseases, and save lives," Echazu emphasises.

    Despite a temporary suspension of the project under the de facto Jeanine Anez government, the endeavour has been gaining momentum since Evo Morales' former finance minister, incumbent President Luis Arce won the snap elections in October 2020.

    The CNTRD is located in the Parcopata zone, District 8 of the city of El Alto and is currently under construction. Upon completion it will have three components, according to ABEN:

    •             the cyclotron-radio pharmacy-preclinical complex;

    •             the multipurpose gamma-irradiation complex;

    •             the nuclear research reactor complex.

    An Aymara woman walks past a mural that reads in Spanish Tell Bolivia Yes, in favor of President Evo Morales, in El Alto, Bolivia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo / Juan Karita
    An Aymara woman walks past a mural that reads in Spanish "Tell Bolivia Yes," in favor of President Evo Morales, in El Alto, Bolivia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016
    In addition to this, contracts with Russia's Rosatom and the Argentine company Invap envisage the training of Bolivian nuclear specialists in prestigious research institutes in Russia and Argentina, notes the former vice minister.

    Thus, in April 2019, the St. Petersburg branch of the Rosatom Technical Academy kicked off a series of nuclear infrastructure courses for representatives of Bolivia's Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Defence and ABEN within the framework of the CNTRD project.

    In July 2019, ABEN employees began training at the Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) in Russia – one of the flagship universities of Rosatom – aimed at building skills for the safe operation of the Multipurpose Irradiation Centre, one of the CNTRD's facilities. Furthermore, foreign students can perform laboratory work at an operating nuclear research reactor at TPU. In addition, the university provides them with the opportunity to undergo practical training at the operating atomic energy facilities of Rosatom.

    The training of Bolivian specialists is going on and laying grounds for the country's expertise in the nuclear field, according to Echazu. Furthermore, it is probable that other Latin American states will follow Bolivia's example and replicate their nuclear programme.

    "The Bolivian initiative has prompted interest from other countries to install similar enterprises," the former minister say,s referring, in particular, to Paraguay. "It allows the achieving of certain independence and self-sustainability, especially with policies of complementarity, scientific and technological exchange, and the training of specialists and researchers."

    Related:

    Bill Gates, Warren Buffett Private Power Firms Team Up to Build US Nuclear Power Reactor
    Morales' Legacy: Bolivian Joint Nuclear Project With Russia's Rosatom Unique for Latin America
    BREST Fast Neutron Reactor: Russia Offers a New Nuclear Paradigm for Sustainable Development
    Tags:
    El Alto, Evo Morales, nuclear programme, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), nuclear power, nuclear energy, Bolivia, Latin America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse