Register
01:49 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this July 6, 2018 photo, employees of a government-supported cultural center collect their boxes with subsided food distributed under government program named CLAP in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. Everyone from museum curators to janitors waited in line to sign a clipboard before government loyalists hand over the box of food.

    After Food Imports Drop by 84%, Venezuela Denounces US Sanctions at UN FAO

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107525/13/1075251325_0:304:4000:2554_1200x675_80_0_0_d4398b72e926b1d9134d0c566606c3d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202106171083171436-after-food-imports-drop-by-84-venezuela-denounces-us-sanctions-at-un-fao/

    Venezuela was once hailed as a model for developing food security, but years of destructive sanctions by the US and its European and regional allies aimed at forcing Venezuelans to oust their government have hurt that record. Ironically, the US says it wants to improve the humanitarian situation in the country.

    Venezuelan Minister for Food Carlos Leal Tellería told the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UN FAO) on Tuesday that the country’s food imports had fallen by a catastrophic 83.7% due to economic sanctions.

    "There is a campaign, promoted by the government of the United States and its allies, to systematically assault the Venezuelan people's right to food," Leal said, according to Xinhua News Agency. He told the body the sanctions had targeted "most of the country's international and national food suppliers.”

    ”These measures [the sanctions] have caused a 83.7 % drop in food imports, thus preventing the international procurement of raw produce, manufactured goods and inputs for agricultural production, as well as sanctioning most international and national companies that supply food to the country".

    Leal noted that in 2015, before then-US President Barack Obama declared Venezuela to be an “extraordinary threat to the national security” of the US and began imposing sanctions, the FAO had hailed the country’s achievements in food security, hailing Venezuela as a promoter of the right to food and of boasting a successful model.

    He noted that the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP), begun by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in 2016 to ensure that sanctions didn’t threaten Venezuelans’ food security, were still serving more than 700,000 vulnerable people every month through nearly 3,700 soup kitchens, according to TeleSUR.

    Those services are in addition to the roughly 6 million Venezuelan families that receive a box from CLAP every month containing essential products like masa and oil, and have access to heavily subsidized local markets that keep prices low. However, the CLAP program has been heavily dependent on imports to keep it going. 

    Residents help to unload and stack boxes of basic food staples, such as pasta, sugar and flour, provided by a government food assistance program, in Caracas’ slum of Petare, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Residents help to unload and stack boxes of basic food staples, such as pasta, sugar and flour, provided by a government food assistance program, in Caracas’ slum of Petare, Venezuela, Thursday, April 30, 2020.

    “The CLAP program itself is heavily, massively dependent on imports. The initial idea of the program when it was launched in 2016 by the Maduro government was that it would stimulate communities to start producing and distributing on a very micro, local level. This effectively hasn't happened, and well over 90% of the products that people receive in their CLAP bags are imported,” Venezuelanalysis journalist Paul Dobson told Sputnik in August 2019.

    “So obviously, any sanctions on third parties ... [are] obviously going to have a fairly serious impact on the distribution and the imports of the products we see in the CLAP boxes here, which will have a knock-on impact on Venezuela's nutritional health effectively, the amount of food Venezuelans have access to … and [affecting Venezuelan access to food] will utterly have political consequences,” he added.

    That month, the US Treasury singled out the CLAP program for sanctions, claiming it was a tool of social control used to buy the loyalty of Venezuelans to Maduro’s government. In January of that year, the US had mounted an all-out attempt to overthrow Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaido, a little-known legislator from a right-wing party in the National Assembly who never ran for president, but who unconstitutionally declared himself Venezuela’s interim leader and immediately won US and Western European support.

    After several coup attempts that year and a mercenary invasion that failed catastrophically in 2020, Guaido’s movement has totally fizzled, but the US has kept up the “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing Maduro from power. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic did nothing to blunt the US offensive, and the incoming administration of US President Joe Biden has not deviated from the precedent set by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

    Both US lawmakers and the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights have urged the Biden administration to lower its sanctions against Venezuela in the interests of helping the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Their appeals admit the sanctions have had “catastrophic humanitarian consequences” for the South American nation.

    In an April 2021 report, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) inspector general admitted the Trump administration used purported humanitarian aid as a tool for regime change in Venezuela, with its preparations following foreign policy demands instead of what the situation in Venezuela actually warranted.

    Instead, Venezuela has been getting some aid from the US World Food Program to supplement the diets of elementary school children, the government said earlier this year.

    Other reports, such as by the UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights, have similarly noted the destructive effects of the sanctions on access to food and medical equipment, but misdiagnosed the causes, blaming Maduro’s government instead, as Sputnik has reported.

    Related:

    ‘Not Justified’: UN Special Rapporteur Calls on Nations to Lift ‘Devastating’ Venezuela Sanctions
    Iranian Ships Sail Through Atlantic Amid Reports They Are Heading to Venezuela - Photo, Video
    Venezuela Gets New Shipment of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19, Ambassador Says
    Tags:
    US sanctions on Venezuela, US sanctions, Local Provision and Production Committees (CLAPs), security, food, FAO, UN, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse