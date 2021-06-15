Colombian President Confirms Vehicle Explosion at Army Facility in Cucuta, Orders Investigation

Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday that a vehicle exploded in the facility of the 30th Brigade of the Army, located in the city of Cucuta, and tweeted that he instructed Defense Minister Diego Molano to investigate the blast.
"I have instructed the Minister of Defense, @Diego_Molano, to go to the city and carry out investigations to clarify this unfortunate situation", Duque tweeted.
Ante la explosión de un vehículo al interior de la Brigada 30 del @COL_EJERCITO en la ciudad de Cúcuta, he dado instrucciones al Ministro de Defensa, @Diego_Molano, para que se dirija a la ciudad y adelante las investigaciones que permitan esclarecer esta lamentable situación.— Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) June 15, 2021
Molano also tweeted to confirm his departure to Cucuta to "verify" the situation and "activate the pertinent actions in the face of these serious events."
Salgo de inmediato a Cúcuta, junto a @FuerzasMilCol @COMANDANTE_EJC para verificar situación por explosiones en la Brigada 30 del @COL_EJERCITO y activar las acciones pertinentes frente a estos graves hechos.— Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) June 15, 2021
Earlier in the day, local media reported that a car bomb exploded in an army facility in the Colombian city of Cucuta, at around 3:30 p.m., local time.
It was not immediately made clear whether the blast caused injuries or claimed any lives, but some reports say that several soldiers were wounded.
Videos shared on social media allegedly shows the moment of the explosion and its aftermath.
JUST IN 🚨 Strong explosion reported in the complex of the National Army, located in Cúcuta, Colombia— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/p8dH1eiIdu
#Cúcuta Primeras imágenes de lo que sería un carro bomba en el batallón de Cúcuta. pic.twitter.com/RWesQUpkDb— Boris Tejada (@boristejada) June 15, 2021
Colombia. Emergencia en Cúcuta. Explosión al interior de instalación militar. pic.twitter.com/3UQBhVW1gS— Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR) June 15, 2021
No further information was immediately available.
All comments
Show new comments (0)