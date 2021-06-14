Register
20:55 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A police officer marks a security perimeter around the house where bones were found under the floor in the Atizapan municipality of the State of Mexico, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Police have turned up bones and other evidence under the floor of the house where a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and hacking up her body.

    Mexican Authorities Unearth Remains of 17 Victims Underneath Home of Suspected Serial Killer

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083148353_0:161:3072:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_c25b2ad9f2ac0a4793457763c1668051.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202106141083148453-mexican-authorities-unearth-remains-of-17-victims-underneath-home-of-suspected-serial-killer/

    Suspected serial killer Andrés N. was taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Mexico in late May, after a search for a missing woman revealed that the individual had entered the suspect’s home and never left. A subsequent search of the house led to the discovery of the woman’s dismembered remains.

    Authorities involved in the suspected serial killer case in Mexico’s Atizapán de Zaragoza municipality have revealed that their ongoing search has unearthed the remains of some 17 individuals, many of whom are suspected to be those of missing women.

    Excavations have been ongoing at the Las Lomas de San Miguel home since May 17, days after the suspected killer was taken in custody and confessed to having killed multiple women over the years.

    To date, officials uncovered approximately 3,787 bone fragments after having dug up the home’s concrete flooring. However, investigators have stated that new findings are likely to emerge as they are currently planning to extend their search to several additional rooms that the suspect rented out on the property.

    Preliminary findings suggest that the discovered fragments are likely to have belonged to at least 17 individuals. Although initial reports revealed that the 72-year-old suspect admitted to having killed some 15 women, officials believe the figure could be much closer to 30 as investigators have found various items, including voter ID cards that belonged to missing women.

    A forensic investigator stands at the entrance of a house where police found bones under the floor in the Atizapan municipality of the State of Mexico, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Police have turned up bones and other evidence under the floor of the house where a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and hacking up her body.
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    A forensic investigator stands at the entrance of a house where police found bones under the floor in the Atizapan municipality of the State of Mexico, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Police have turned up bones and other evidence under the floor of the house where a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and hacking up her body.
    Aside from the identification cards, officials also found jewelry, nail polish, shoes, purses, makeup, cellphones, photographs, as well as multiple audio and video cassette tapes that were reportedly marked with names. 

    At present, officials are carrying out additional tests on the bone fragments in order to identify the victims. The Attorney General’s Office for the State of Mexico has indicated that excavations would be indefinite.

    News of the suspect’s arrest and alleged crimes came to a shock for many locals, who once saw the individual elected years ago to serve as a representative for the neighborhood. He had also previously worked as a butcher.

    The alleged serial killer is currently standing trial for the death of 34-year-old Reyna González Amador, who had been reported missing by her husband, Bruno Ángel Portillo, after he failed to get in touch with her after she went shopping with the suspect. The trio had been known acquaintances for some time.

    Local media outlet e-Consulta reported in late May that the husband eventually went to the suspect’s home to question him about his wife’s whereabouts, but ultimately discovered her dead after gaining entry into the home. Citing the attorney general’s office, Sputnik Mundo previously reported that human remains had been discovered on a table inside the home.

    The suspect is said to be held in the Barrientos prison in Mexico’s Tlalnepantla de Baz city.

    Cut outs representing unidentified women who were allegedly killed by serial killers, dubbed The Monsters of Ecatepec, lie on the roadside during a vigil and protest against femicide, organized by the Women from the Periphery for the Periphery Collective in Ecatepec, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Only some of the monsters’ victims, including a 12-year-old girl who was their neighbor, have been identified. The rest remain nameless.
    © AP Photo / Ginnette Riquelme
    Cut outs representing unidentified women who were allegedly killed by serial killers, dubbed "The Monsters of Ecatepec," lie on the roadside during a vigil and protest against femicide, organized by the "Women from the Periphery for the Periphery Collective" in Ecatepec, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Only some of the monsters’ victims, including a 12-year-old girl who was their neighbor, have been identified. The rest remain nameless.

    A similar case emerged in 2018 after a couple from the municipality of Ecatepec in Mexico City confessed to killing nearly two dozen women after they were discovered with a baby carriage that held human remains. The pair are currently serving life sentences for their crimes. 

    Details of the latest findings have placed the spotlight once again on the ever-increasing high rate of femicide within Mexico. Figures provided by Statista note that some 939 femicide cases were reported. For the month of January, some 67 cases were reported in Mexico.

    Related:

    South African President Laments Surge in Country’s Femicides Calling to End Violence Against Women
    Death Toll in Mexico's Gasoline Pipeline Blast Increases to 109 - Authorities
    Two Soldiers Reportedly Killed, Over 20 Injured in Army Truck Accident in Mexico - Photos, Video
    Graphic Video: New Mexico Police Officer Killed by Suspected Drug Dealer During Traffic Stop
    Mexico Now Has Fifth-Largest COVID-19 Death Toll, 500 New Deaths Reported, Health Ministry Says
    Tags:
    bones, suspect, Serial Killer, Mexico, femicide
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse