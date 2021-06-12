Photos: Explosion at Coal Mine in Colombia Leaves at Least Two Dead, Seven Trapped

There were 12 miners at the location in the Socha municipality of the mountainous Boyaca Department when the explosion occurred, the agency reported.
Rescuers managed to get three people out of the wreckage and retrieve the two bodies.
#Atención ⚠️ Equipo de #SalvamentoMinero y organismos de socorro rescatan con vida a los primeros 3 trabajadores atrapados en mina de carbón de #Socha, #Boyacá. #AEstaHora reciben atención médica en el hospital del municipio y continúa la búsqueda de los 8 trabajadores restantes. pic.twitter.com/HN73yHA5Iy— AgenciaNaldeMinería (@ANMColombia) June 11, 2021
explosión de gas en el socavón.— La Linterna Boyacá (@BoyacaLinterna) June 11, 2021
En este momento policía y organismos de socorro hacen presencia en el lugar y se activaron los protocolos de salvamento. #NoticiaEnDesarrollo
🔦#AlumbraLaLinterna #Politica #NoticiasColombia #Noticias #Colombia #noticiasdeboyaca #Boyaca pic.twitter.com/pJQHxeBn8q
Efforts to locate and rescue the remaining seven are underway.
