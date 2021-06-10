Register
11 June 2021
    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza gives a news conference at his office moments after he met with European Union Ambassador to Venezuela Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa to give her a letter of persona non grata, and giving her 72 hours to leave the country, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Payments For COVAX Vaccines Blocked

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    4112
    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Part of Venezuela’s payments for the COVID-19 vaccinations to the COVAX scheme have been blocked, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

    “Venezuela has paid ALL of its commitments with the #COVAX mechanism to acquire vaccines. However, the Bank has arbitrarily ‘blocked’ the latest payments and they are under ‘investigation.’ A crime!” Arreaza wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

    The top diplomat attached a COVAX letter addressed to Hector Rosales, Caracas’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, that stated that four payments totaling $4.6 million have been frozen. The letter also shows that altogether, Venezuela had made 12 payments for a total sum of over $110 million.

    Venezuela has been relying on a mix of international sources for its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, mainly relying on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as well as China’s Sinopharm and AstraZeneca supplied through the WHO-led COVAX scheme.

