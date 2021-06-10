Register
17:01 GMT10 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The director of Nuclear Technology, Dr Vivian Rada (L) shows a medical linear accelerator (LINAC) -used for cancer treatments- to Bolivian government authorities during a visit to the Investigation Centre of Nuclear Medicine, in El Alto, Bolivia, on March 10, 2020. - Russian company Rosatom is building the first nuclear research center for medical and agricultural purposes in the Bolivian city of El Alto, which costs 351 million dollars

    Morales' Legacy: Bolivian Joint Nuclear Project With Russia's Rosatom Unique for Latin America

    © AFP 2021 / AIZAR RALDES
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083118742_0:161:3132:1923_1200x675_80_0_0_694e7ee0469ff6b7952bef8d8afe6ec6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202106101083119832-morales-legacy-bolivian-joint-nuclear-project-with-russias-rosatom-unique-for-latin-america/

    Bolivia is reviving projects that were put on pause after the November 2019 coup d'etat. Together with restarting its ambitious lithium programme, the country is continuing the construction of the Centre for Nuclear Technology Research and Development (CNTRD) in El Alto.

    On 4 June, Bolivian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies Franklin Molina Ortiz met with senior managers of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom during his official visit to Russia. They discussed what progress had been made to date in the implementation of the joint CNTRD endeavour and projected that the operations of its first component – the Multipurpose Irradiation Centre (MIC) – would begin before the end of 2021.

    Peaceful Nuclear Energy & Economic Development

    On 19 September 2017, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the CNTRD construction in El Alto was signed by the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN) and JSC GSPI, operating under the auspices of Rusatom Overseas – Rosatom's company responsible for the international marketing and promotion of centres for nuclear science and technology.

    "The CNTRD project is a unique project not only for Bolivia, but also for the entire Latin America," Mikhail Ledenev, the head of the Russian embassy, told journalists on 24 March 2021. "Such centres are to improve R&D collaboration and attract scientists from all over the world helping to solve global challenges."

    In accordance with the project, the innovative centre will be equipped with "a 200kW VVER research reactor, a multipurpose irradiation centre based on a gamma installation, a cyclotron radiopharmacy complex, engineering facilities, and various research laboratories" for the needs of healthcare, agriculture, industry, and many other sectors of Bolivia's economy. The centre is therefore expected to be instrumental in combating oncological diseases as well as increasing the shelf life of the country's food products and ensuring their safety and quality.

    Furthermore, the joint endeavour provides new jobs for the country's population: "100 percent of the personnel in charge of construction are Bolivian," Russian consul in Bolivia Iakov Fedorov pointed out in late January 2021 as quoted by EA Bolivia, a radio station from El Alto. "The technology is Russian, but the workforce is from this country."

    "The Bolivian construction companies are actively involved in the CNTRD construction process," Alexey Altynov, Vice President of JSC Rusatom Overseas, told the press this March. "For example, there are over 300 Bolivian citizens currently working on the site."

    The Phase 1 and 2 facilities are due to be handed over to the customer in autumn 2021, according to Altynov, while Phase 3 and 4 of the project – i.e. construction and equipment of R&D laboratories, as well as construction of a research reactor – are expected to be completed in 2024.

    View of the entrance to the Insitute of Nuclear Medicine and Cancer Treatment -part of the Investigation Centre of Nuclear Medicine complex, still under construction- in El Alto, Bolivia, on March 10, 2020. - Russian company Rosatom is building the first nuclear research center for medical and agricultural purposes in the Bolivian city of El Alto, which costs 351 million dollars
    © AFP 2021 / AIZAR RALDES
    View of the entrance to the Insitute of Nuclear Medicine and Cancer Treatment -part of the Investigation Centre of Nuclear Medicine complex, still under construction- in El Alto, Bolivia, on March 10, 2020. - Russian company Rosatom is building the first nuclear research center for medical and agricultural purposes in the Bolivian city of El Alto, which costs 351 million dollars

    Bolivian Nuclear Programme

    Bolivian President Evo Morales had long considered launching the country's sovereign nuclear programme. In October 2010, he announced an agreement with Tehran to use Iran's technology to build a nuclear power plant in Bolivia. La Paz also signed nuclear agreements with France and Argentina and rallied support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

    However, it appears that the final decision was made in 2015. On 29 October 2015 Morales stated that the country would build a nuclear complex in El Alto, on a 20-hectare (50-acre) site located 4,000 metres above sea level, with Russian technology and help from Argentina. He specified that the project would cost $300 million and dispelled the opposition's criticism stressing that the atomic endeavour poses no environmental threat. "It doesn’t contaminate the ground, water, or air," he told his critics.

    The Bolivian government was very serious about its new responsibilities related to the atomic programme. In September 2019, Bolivia joined two nuclear safety treaties, namely, the Convention on Nuclear Safety and the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management. It was initially planned that the first Bolivian nuclear centre would become operational in 2022.

    Meanwhile, Bolivia and Russia's Rosatom continued to broaden cooperation. On 11 July 2019, the Bolivian Ministry of Energies and the Russian state-run organisation signed a Memorandum of cooperation in the field of developing industrial projects and research in the lithium industry. Being located in Latin America's Lithium Triangle, Bolivia is sitting on one of the largest deposits of the alkali metal in the continent.

    A supporter of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales yells at a police officer, telling him to respect the nation's indigenous people in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Former President Evo Morales, who transformed Bolivia as its first indigenous president, flew to exile in Mexico on Tuesday after weeks of violent protests, leaving behind a confused power vacuum in the Andean nation. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
    Natacha Pisarenko
    A supporter of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales yells at a police officer, telling him to respect the nation's indigenous people in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Former President Evo Morales, who transformed Bolivia as its first indigenous president, flew to exile in Mexico on Tuesday after weeks of violent protests, leaving behind a confused power vacuum in the Andean nation. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

    2019 Ouster of Morales Paralysed Bold Nuclear Project

    In a sudden twist of fate, the Russo-Bolivian projects were put on pause after the 2019 October general elections in the Andean country. Following the protests and ungrounded accusations of voter fraud, the Morales government was ousted in November 2019. The de facto government of Jeanine Anez started overhauling the country's economic programmes and foreign alliances.

    On 12 February 2020, the Bolivian nuclear agency, ABEN, stated that the country was suspending a joint project with Russia's Rosatom on the construction of a nuclear research facility in El Alto.

    "There was an order to suspend the construction of a nuclear research centre until the parliament and the prosecution have spoken on the matter," Juan Alfredo Jordan, the agency's director-general, said in a statement, claiming that the Morales government violated the country’s constitution by making a decision without the parliament’s approval.

    The news came out of the blue, as Rosatom did not receive any official notification from the Bolivian nuclear agency that the project had been suspended, according to the company's representatives.

    Luis Arce
    Barolina Sisa Resistance
    Luis Arce is sworn as president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia on 8 November 2020

    However, the Anez government ruled for slightly less than a year being mired in political controversy and subjected to heavy criticism by Bolivian socialists for political persecution and mishandling of the COVID pandemic.

    Eventually, the October 2020 snap election in the country was won by Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) candidate and former Minister of Finance Luis Arce. Once inaugurated, Arce started restoring the Morales legacy including the joint CNTRD project with Russia opening the door to innovations and further economic development of the Andean state.

    Related:

    Will Evo Morales' Lithium Dream Finally Come True Under Bolivian President Luis Arce?
    Bolivia’s Former Environment Minister From Anez Government Seeks Asylum in Other Country
    Bolivia Vows to Produce COVID Vaccines, Including Russian One
    Tags:
    Evo Morales, lithium ion battery, lithium, nuclear, Russia, Rosatom, Latin America, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children play next to the giant model of the official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball in Baku, Azerbaijan, 3 June 2021.
    Countries Hosting UEFA Euro 2020 Games Make Final Preparations Before Kick Off
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse