Register
18:03 GMT09 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    Sputnik V & IMF Talks: Argentina Has Good Odds of Getting Back on Prosperity Track, Scholar Says

    © REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082136909_0:78:3431:2008_1200x675_80_0_0_6e860be712969ac30ae81d8df457dba3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202106091083110063-sputnik-v--imf-talks-argentina-has-good-odds-of-getting-back-on-prosperity-track-scholar-says/

    Argentina is capable of becoming a vaccine distribution hub in South America and is also likely to substantially improve its post-COVID economic indicators, especially if it manages to strike a favourable agreement with the IMF over its massive debt, says Argentine geopolitical analyst and scholar Juan Martin Gonzalez Cabañas.

    Argentina is set to receive active ingredients from Russia to kick off full-scale production of Sputnik V, or "Sputnik VIDA," locally, after Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin announced joint mass manufacturing of the jab on 4 June.

    In April, the Argentine pharma company Laboratorios Richmond SACIF signalled that its existing plants are capable of producing up to five million doses of Sputnik V, both of the first and second shot, each month. In addition, the firm's new plant is already under construction in Pilar. It has the capacity to manufacture half a million complete doses weekly, according to the lab’s president Marcelo Figueiras.

    Sputnik VIDA & Economic Revival

    Although no specific economic studies have been conducted on the future impact of local vaccine production in Argentina that can "quantify," size, or measure its effect, its significance can hardly be overestimated, says Juan Martin Gonzalez Cabañas, an Argentine political consultant and geopolitical analyst at international think tank Vision & Global Trends.

    The production of Sputnik VIDA will not only improve the Argentine economic situation "in a very significant way – with the possibility of carrying out work-intensive economic activities with greater freedom," but it will also improve the general "social mood," which is no less important, according to Gonzalez Cabañas.

    The scholar cites prognoses of a number of financial entities on Argentina’s economic recovery this year with the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) projecting a 6.4 percent, 5.8 percent and 6 percent growth, respectively. Presently, the Fernandez government maintains its optimistic forecast of 7 percent.

    "In addition, surely as 'the vaccine surplus' will be reached in a moment, it's certain that Argentina will be a hub for distribution of vaccines in the Southern Cone, in its region, for countries such as Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay, and Peru," says Gonzalez Cabañas. "This could be a major contribution to the overall economic recovery of the region."

    Argentina has the industrial capacity not only to produce the pharmaceutics but to be a hub for distribution of the drug in South America, the analyst asserts: "The pharmaceutical sector was one of the few sectors of the Argentine economy that survived the industrial debacle of the 1990s and remains so far one of the vital sectors of the region."

    Handout picture released by Argentina's Presidency showing Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announcing new measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, from Olivos Presidential Residence in Olivos, Buenos Aires, on April 14, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / ESTEBAN COLLAZO
    Handout picture released by Argentina's Presidency showing Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announcing new measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, from Olivos Presidential Residence in Olivos, Buenos Aires, on April 14, 2021.

    Argentina's Debt Talks

    Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman appears to be rather optimistic about the country's economic rebound even though Buenos Aires is still struggling to restructure its multi-billion debt.

    Last year the Peronist government of Alberto Fernandez managed to restructure over $100 billion in private debt following the country's ninth sovereign default. Now it is in talks with the IMF over pushing back some $45 billion in payments.

    Apparently, Argentina's biggest financial problem now is with the IMF, suggests Gonzalez Cabañas, adding that this issue could be solved with the support of Latin European countries – Portugal, Spain, France, and Italy. The scholar refers to the Argentine president's May trip to Europe, which included meetings with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Pope Francis. The tour ended quite positively, sending the country's bonds higher.

    Russia may also play a role in the negotiations, according to the analyst. In April 2021, Economy Minister Guzman flew to Moscow to discuss IMF debt restructuring as well as joint vaccine production and deepening strategic ties. Although the debt issue was not the central topic of the summit, Russia’s support for the renegotiation of Argentina’s foreign debt was highlighted at some point during the visit, the scholar underscores.

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington

    In addition, Buenos Aires hopes for a 60-day extension for $2.4 billion payment to the Paris Club – a group of officials from major creditor countries – given that the deadline for it expired on 30 May.

    "After that date, there are 60 days of grace, a period that, if not fulfilled, would mean a new sovereign default, next 1 July," notes Gonzalez Cabañas. "The extension of the Paris Club debt would help to some extent to avoid a default in July with the IMF, because it would allow for more financing to deal with such contingencies."

    While the Argentine analyst believes that Buenos Aires will be able to settle its dispute with the IMF given positive signals from Kristalina Georgieva, he notes that a new default could have "a significant negative effect" on the public perception of the government. Since gaining independence from Spain in 1816, the country has defaulted on its debt nine times, with the last one occurring on 22 May 2020. Argentina's total debt burden is $323 billion.

    In the worst case scenario, Argentina would drift further away from the traditional Western international financial system which in its turn is likely to accelerate the country's rapprochement with China and Russia, according to Gonzalez Cabañas.

    "[However], in the event of obtaining better terms in agreement with the creditors of its foreign debt, and therefore with a 'healthy' economy available, a largely immunised population, and already being a manufacturing and distribution hub of vaccines against COVID, Argentina could become a valid interlocutor of the region with other global actors to map out a more stable post-pandemic international reconfiguration," the analyst concludes.

    Related:

    Argentina Starts Production of Sputnik V, Will Be Able to Export It in Region, RDIF Says
    ‘We Want to Win, That's the Goal’: Lionel Messi ‘Hungry’ for Copa America Trophy with Argentina
    From Sputnik V to Sputnik VIDA: Argentina Boosts Inoculation, Lays Ground for Own Vaccine Diplomacy
    Tags:
    debt, International Monetary Fund, Sputnik V, coronavirus, COVID-19, Russia, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse