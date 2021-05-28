Anti-Government Protesters Take to the Streets of Bogota, Colombia

Sputnik is live from Bogota, Colombia, where people continue to rally against the government. The protests have been going on for a month now.
The demonstrations have been marked by violent clashes with law enforcement, leaving dozens of people injured, according to the Red Cross. So far, over 2,000 people, including 1,065 police officers, have been injured in the skirmishes. At least 45 people have reportedly died.
Rallies in Colombia have been held since late April, after the federal government proposed an increase in gas prices and utility bills as part of a tax reform proposal. Although the Colombian president later indicated that the legislative reform would not be implemented, demonstrations continued, with people demanding social and healthcare reforms, the demilitarisation of cities, and the dissolution of the Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron, a Colombian National Police riot control unit.
