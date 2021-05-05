New Round of Protests in Bogota Against Unpopular Tax Reform

Sputnik comes live from Bogota, Colombia where protesters are taking part in a nationwide strike after days of violent protests against a proposed tax initiative.
The protests have been continuing in the Latin American nation, despite President Ivan Duque's order to have the reform withdrawn and revised.
The protesters have slammed the initiative as hitting millions of workers with additional tax burdens. Duque previously said that the reform would help raise a sum that would help the country recover from the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)