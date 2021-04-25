Register
18:19 GMT25 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

    From Sputnik V to Sputnik VIDA: Argentina Boosts Inoculation, Lays Ground for Own Vaccine Diplomacy

    © Sputnik / Government of Buenos Aires
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081755325_0:93:1200:768_1200x675_80_0_0_fed685043865ef44b763efd0cebcd01d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202104251082720150-from-sputnik-v-to-sputnik-vida-argentina-boosts-inoculation-lays-ground-for-own-vaccine-diplomacy/

    Argentina will be the first Latin American country to produce Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Laboratorios Richmond SACIF and the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced earlier this week. This breakthrough will boost the country's inoculation campaign and play a role in the October midterms, an Argentine author says.

    The Argentine pharma company Laboratorios Richmond SACIF has already manufactured the first batch of 21,176 COVID vaccine doses and sent them to Moscow for quality control checks at the Gamaleya Research Institute.

    The locally made vaccine will be called "Sputnik VIDA". Laboratorios Richmond's existing plants are capable of producing "up to five million doses, both of the first and second" shot, each month, according to the company's chief Marcelo Figueiras. It is expected that by June 2021, the pharma firm will make one million doses.

    Fernandez's Inoculation Campaign Goes on at Good Pace

    In addition to being the first Latin American country to kick off full-scale production of the Russian jab, Argentina was also the first on the continent to approve Sputnik V on 23 December 2020, despite a large-scale Western media campaign smearing the drug. Earlier, on 2 November 2020, President Alberto Fernandez revealed that the country had struck a deal with Russia to deliver 25 million doses of the anti-COVID vaccine.

    Fernandez's decision to jump at the opportunity to secure millions of life-saving jabs prompted his political opponents to file a judicial complaint against him, recollects Argentine author and political analyst Gonzalo Fiore Viani.

    The opposition accused Fernandez of "poisoning the people", but the hysteria ended once The Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed international medical journal, lauded the Russian vaccine as safe and highly efficient in February 2021, according to the author.

    "The Argentine public’s view towards Sputnik V in particular, changed during the vaccination campaign", says Viani. "Like I said before, at first, there were doubts fuelled by the opposition and the media outlets, but after The Lancet’s article came out, everything changed. Today, it is considered as the best vaccine here, and a lot of people say they want to get that one instead of the others".

    The author notes that right now the government's inoculation campaign is going forward at a very good pace, so the public opinion is very favourable to the Fernandez Cabinet in that aspect. Roughly 5.6 million Argentines have received at least one Sputnik V shot to date, while 800,000 have received two shots.

    A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
    © REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
    A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    Production of Sputnik VIDA to Save the Day for Argentine Economy

    The ongoing vaccination campaign is crucial for improving the country's economic situation, according to Viani.

    "The infection rates are increasing at a very fast pace right now and we have to put on hold several areas of the economy to try to stop it", the author says. "So the campaign must be very efficient and fast in order to go back to a full economic activity as soon as possible".

    In addition to this, there will be mid-term elections in October 2021 and one of the main issues is the COVID inoculation campaign, remarks the author.

    By launching the local manufacturing of the jab, Argentina is likely to give a boost to the nationwide vaccination endeavour. According to Laboratorios Richmond chief Marcelo Figueiras, the production of Sputnik VIDA will come in two phases. In the first phase, which started two months ago, the jab's active ingredient will be imported from Russia, while formulation, filtering and packaging will take place at the firm's plant in Pilar.

    During the second phase, Richmond will produce the entire drug after constructing a new laboratory and a new plant. Speaking to Buenos Aires Times, Figueiras confirmed that preliminary agreements over the construction and necessary investments have already been inked.

    "We are very happy with the work we have been doing. We have delivery commitments for the first million vaccines", Richmond's chief told the media outlet. "By June we will be producing, analysing and releasing vaccines, even if it is just the first doses. Afterwards, we would climb to five million [doses a month] and then, once the plant and the complete production cycle are in place, we will have vaccines for all of South America and Europe".

    The market has already signalled its enthusiasm over Laboratorios Richmond's bold plans, with the pharma firm stocks surging 33.2 percent on 20 April.

    Handout picture released by Argentina's Presidency showing Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announcing new measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, from Olivos Presidential Residence in Olivos, Buenos Aires, on April 14, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / ESTEBAN COLLAZO
    Handout picture released by Argentina's Presidency showing Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announcing new measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, from Olivos Presidential Residence in Olivos, Buenos Aires, on April 14, 2021.

    Russo-Argentine Ties to Deepen Due to Sputnik V

    Buenos Aires' move to request assistance from Moscow comes as no surprise given the two countries' long and fruitful collaboration under then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who now serves as Fernandez's veep, Viani notes.

    "In fact, it was Cristina Kirchner who had private meetings with the Russian ambassador in Argentina previous to the negotiations [about the vaccine] and, of course, her contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin were very important to the President Alberto Fernandez, a man with almost no international contacts previous to his arrival to the presidency", says the author. "Argentina’s foreign policy today, that is, a very good relationship with China and Russia, has Cristina Kirchner’s mark all over it".

    The Russo-Argentine collaboration in the field of health means that ties between the countries will further deepen, while for the Casa Rosada it is an opportunity to conduct its own vaccine diplomacy, the author underscores. However, before Buenos Aires starts exporting the life-saving jab, it needs to immunise the Argentinian population and contain the advance of the pandemic, Viani remarks.

    Argentina could become an important source of the life-saving jab for South America; however, one should not forget that there's yet another Latin American country that has made great progress in developing its own five vaccines, the author stresses, referring to Cuba.

    "So far, the Latin American country with the most advanced studies to have its own vaccine is Cuba", he says. "Accustomed to showing off its internationalism, it is most likely that Havana will also spread its vaccine across the continent".

    Related:

    WHO Says Plans Agreed for Joint Manufacturing Inspection of Sputnik V Facilities in May
    Venezuelan Health Minister Praises Sputnik V as World's Most Effective Vaccine
    Official Statistics Show Sputnik V Safest Vaccine Used in Hungary
    Tags:
    elections, economy, vaccination, coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine, Sputnik V, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina, Latin America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse