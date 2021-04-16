Over 100 People Protesting Against Online Education Near Residence of Argentine President - Videos

On Wednesday, Fernandez announced new coronavirus-linked restrictions, including the two-week return to online education and a ban on the movement of people in the capital of Buenos Aires from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.
The protesters, most of whom are children, are knocking at stockpots, beating drums and honking auto horns.
“Education is our right!” “Do not close schools!” “We want to school!” the posters of the protesters say.
#LaMatanza #ElPeorGobiernoDeLaHistoria ES AHORA ! 💪🏻🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/0uWQ3zASck— Cassandra Maggio (@KassandraPlay) April 15, 2021
Alberto Fernández, hasta los chicos entienden mejor que vos la importancia de la educación. pic.twitter.com/G6r3Bk2Zk0— Sebastian stolkiner ✈️ (@SStolkiner) April 15, 2021
Fernandez said that in the past month, Argentina has seen the number of infections more than double, most of them concentrated in the capital area - Buenos Aires and the suburbs. The measures will be effective until the end of April.
Argentina has confirmed more than 2.62 million coronavirus cases so far, with about 59,000 fatalities.
