Argentine President Says Had Mild Form of COVID-19 Thanks to Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

"I managed to bear [the illness] well due to the vaccine I got," Fernandez said in an address to the Argentine people.
Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, soon after being vaccinated with Sputnik V on on January 21. On the same day, doctors assessed the president's health as stable.
All this time, the president has continued to work, holding meetings in the virtual format. The day before, he even dined online with US National Security Council Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs Juan Gonzalez.
The president's medical team said on Wednesday that Fernandez would return to work on Thursday.
Sputnik V has already been authorized in at least 60 countries with a total population of about 3 billion people. Sputnik V ranks second globally in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent is confirmed by the publication of data in high-profile medical journal The Lancet.
