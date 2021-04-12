Leftist Candidate Andres Arauz Admits Defeat in Ecuador’s Presidential Election

"After this press conference I will call Guillermo Lasso and will congratulate him on his victory," Arauz tweeted on Sunday. He noted that his election defeat "is not a political or moral defeat" because all of the candidates are striving for a better future for Ecuadorians.
Earlier on Sunday, Uruguay’s president, Luis Lacalle Pou, congratulated Lasso with the victory in Ecuador’s presidential election.
"I just spoke with @LassoGuillermo to congratulate him on his success and to get to work together on issues that our countries have in common," Luis Lacalle Pou tweeted on Sunday.
According to Ecuador's National Electoral Council, with 96.35 percent of the votes counted in the Sunday presidential runoff, Guillermo Lasso of the CREO right-wing movement has 52.55 percent, while Arauz has 47.45 percent.
