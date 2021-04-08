Video: Oil Refinery in Mexico's Veracruz Hit by Explosion, Heavy Fire – Authorities

"The ASEA agency is tackling the incident that is currently ongoing at the Lazaro Cardenas oil refinery in Minatitlan, the state of Veracruz. The incident is associated with the inflammation of a fuel pump," ASEA director Angel Carrizales said late Wednesday.
Mexican media reported an explosion before the fire, citing eyewitnesses.
Mexique : L'incendie et l'explosion ont touché la tour 5 de la raffinerie Pemex de Minatitlán, dans l'état de Veracruz.— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) April 8, 2021
Aucun bilan disponible. pic.twitter.com/YgtXBO1z53
Explosión en la refinería lázaro Cárdenas de Minatitlán Veracruz pic.twitter.com/DZNANmeO1J— Aldo (@Aldo88793938) April 8, 2021
There are no reports of casualties in the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)