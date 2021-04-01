Bomb Blast Kills 2 Venezuelan Soldiers at Colombian Border, Defense Ministry Confirms

This comes after on Saturday, Venezuela’s defense ministry said several fighters from Colombian armed groups had been killed and multiple others had been taken into custody during an operation in Apure State, near the Venezuela-Colombia border, which was launched one week ago.
"With a deep pain we report the death of senior sergeant Andriel Isturiz Sojo… and junior sergeant Jesus Alexander Vasquez Perez," the minister said in a statement.
La #FANB en un operativo de patrullaje por el sector de ripial del estado apure fue atacado por la #Farc con fuego intenso de RPG dejando neutralizado una unidad de BTR-80A con un uniforme abatido y otro herido. @DanielBlancoPaz#ApureEnEmergencia #Tendencias #Noticias pic.twitter.com/FnHLF6itZm— 🇻🇪Zacarys Egea🇻🇪 (@ZacarysEgea) April 1, 2021
Nine other soldiers were wounded in what the defense ministry called an act of terrorism. The personnel were taken to a military hospital.
The Venezuelan government launched Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021 on March 21 in an effort to root out militants from the border area. Venezuela says they are trying to control the border with a tacit approval from Bogota, who they accuse of sponsoring the armed groups.
