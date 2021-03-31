Register
20:42 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    In Unprecedented Move, Brazil’s Military Leadership Quits After Bolsonaro Sacks Defense Minister

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082501830_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_2b1223582f849c5269415b0daaeaa432.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202103311082501862-in-unprecedented-move-brazils-military-leadership-quits-after-bolsonaro-sacks-defense-minister/

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a former army officer who served under the country’s brutal military dictatorship, has aroused new fears that he could attempt to use the military to stay in power if he loses next year’s election to the newly vindicated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a hugely popular leftist and former president.

    The three top officers of the Brazilian military tendered their resignations on Tuesday, a day after Bolsonaro fired his defense minister amid a sweeping government shakeup.

    The joint resignations of army head Edson Leal Pujol, navy head Ilques Barbosa Junior and air force head Antônio Carlos Moretti Bermudez were announced in a Tuesday statement that gave no further reasons. However, that morning, they met with the newly minted defense minister, Gen. Walter Souza Braga Netto, for the first time. Each has previously butted heads with Bolsonaro over various policies, including COVID-19 lockdowns.

    ​“Since 1985, we haven’t had news of such clear intervention of the president with regard to the armed forces,” Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in São Paulo, told AP. That year was the end of the 21-year military dictatorship, a brutal regime founded on assassination and torture that seized power in a 1964 coup d’etat against leftist President João Goulart engineered and supported by the US government.

    However, former Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva wasn’t the only official Bolsonaro fired recently: five other ministers also got the axe or were shuffled into new positions. 

    Netto, for example, was previously government minister, a position now occupied by General Luiz Eduardo Ramos, the former Secretary of State. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araujo and former Attorney General Andre Levi have quit, the former amid the fallout of failing to secure COVID-19 vaccine purchases abroad, and the latter after refusing to sign Bolsonaro’s lawsuit aiming to force three state governors to reverse their COVID-19 lockdowns.

    Andre Mendonca, the former justice minister, has taken over for Levi, and figures close to Boslonaro have been appointed to fill the open slots.

    The shakeup comes amid the near-collapse of Brazil’s health infrastructure as it buckles under a COVID-19 outbreak Bolsonaro has refused to decisively address, insisting that the economic fallout of lockdowns is worse than the virus itself, which has killed some 312,000 Brazilians so far.

    The power vacuum has created new fears that Bolsonaro might seek to expand his control over the military, which has strongly resisted his attempts to bring it back into Brazilian politics. A former army captain during the military dictatorship, Bolsonaro recently invoked the armed forces while coming out against COVID-19 lockdowns, telling reporters earlier this month: “my army doesn’t go to the street to force people to stay at home.”

    In his resignation letter, Azevedo noted he had “preserved the armed forces as state institutions,” in reference to his keeping the military out of politics. However, Bolsonaro has positioned former military personnel throughout the Brazilian government with 46 federally-controlled companies and 11 ministries being led by former military men.

    Likewise, when Bolsonaro threatened last November to defend the Amazon rainforest from raging wildfires with “gunpowder,” the trio of recently resigned military chiefs said in a joint statement that the armed forces “do not want to be a part of government policy or politics of the National Congress” and that they are “exclusively and exhaustively concerned with military matters.”

    According to Brazilian journalist Débora Álvares, three high-ranking government sources, including a Supreme Court justice, they fear Bolsonaro is quietly preparing a "front to remain in power in 2022, even if he loses the election."

    The likelihood he could be evicted from the Presidential Palace in Brasilia next year is now greater than ever, after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had his 2018 conviction overturned by the Brazilian Supreme Court earlier this month, enabling him to run against Bolsonaro again. The hugely popular leftist figure’s late removal from the ballot in the 2018 elections enabled Bolsonaro, then a trailing candidate, to win the election without a serious challenger.

    A poll published in late February found that Bolsonaro’s popularity is near its lowest point ever, with just 32.9% of Brazilians approving of his job as president.

    Related:

    US Department of Health Admits to Pressuring Brazil Into Rejecting Authorisation of Sputnik V
    Brazil’s Lula da Silva Will Be ‘A Major Political Force’ Next Year, Journalist Brian Mier Explains
    Brazil's Foreign Minister Reportedly Tenders Resignation
    Tags:
    COVID-19, resignation, armed forces, Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse