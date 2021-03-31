Venezuela Receives Batch of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine for Study, Minister Says

"A few hours ago, we received a batch of the Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona to begin research in Venezuela," Jimenez wrote on Twitter.
Hace unas horas, recibimos una dotación de la vacuna rusa EpiVacCorona para iniciar estudios en Venezuela.— Gabriela Jiménez (@Gabrielasjr) March 30, 2021
Esta vacuna se basa en una tecnología de antígenos péptidos sintéticos, la cual permite estimular los mejores anticuerpos en las personas vacunadas.#CienciaEsSoberanía pic.twitter.com/wZiaM0lvtW
Earlier, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the country was interested in approval of that vaccine.
Russia has three registered vaccines for coronavirus prevention: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.
In January, Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that the first and second stages of clinical stages showed that EpiVacCorona has 100 percent immune efficiency.
