Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Infected With COVID-19

"...I want to responsibly inform the country that, after four days of quarantine as a result of some discomforts and despite having taken precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19," Guaido said in a Saturday tweet.
Es urgente que entren las vacunas contra el Covid-19 a Venezuela y reitero que mi esfuerzo y el de todo el Gobierno Encargado para que eso ocurra sigue en pie.— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) March 28, 2021
Voy a mantenerlos informados sobre el proceso de recuperación. Sé que juntos superaremos la pandemia y la emergencia.
He added that his symptoms are "mild" and that he is in isolation and has informed all those he had come into contact with recently.
"The pandemic has reminded us of our vulnerability as human beings. This danger is real and we are all at risk," Guaido said.
In January 2019, Venezuela plunged deeper into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Nicolas Maduro from power following a hotly-contested election.
In December 2020, Venezuela held parliamentary elections in which over 100 political parties and associations took part. Over 20 parties, including the dominant opposition bloc headed by Guaido, refused to participate in the vote. The socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole political party (GPPSB) took 91.34 percent of the parliamentary seats, according to election results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE).
Later in December, Guaido said that Venezuela’s opposition lawmakers would continue their work despite the parliamentary elections held earlier that month.
All comments
Show new comments (0)