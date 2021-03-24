Peru's 600-Year-Old Bridge Built by Inca Collapses - Reports

Reportedly, the collapse could have been caused by a delay in repair works due to COVID-19.
Traditionally, thousands of locals gather every year in the second week of June to repair the bridge. The three-day ceremony is recognized as a cultural heritage event by the Peruvian government and UNESCO.
Specialists have been dispatched to the site to look for possible solutions to the situation.
The 1.2-meter wide (3.9 feet) and 28-meter long rope bridge is part of the famous Inca road system — a network of numerous roads constructed hundreds of years ago, connecting territories in modern-day Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina in what is considered to be the most extensive and advanced transportation system in pre-Columbian South America.
