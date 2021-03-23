Register
12:20 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cartel boss Carlos Enrique Sanchez

    Corpse Wrapped in Plastic: Body of Drug Lord Found on Park Bench in Mexico's Jalisco, Reports Say

    © Photo : YouTube/ El Mencho/screenshot
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082424823_0:62:1282:783_1200x675_80_0_0_3f24f71f501c19fbee356499e52827a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202103231082426811-corpse-wrapped-in-plastic-body-of-drug-lord-found-on-park-bench-in-mexicos-jalisco-reports-say-/

    The corpse was reportedly discovered hours after "El Cholo" emerged in a YouTube video asserting that he had collaborated with police against a rival drug cartel.

    Mexican authorities have suggested that a body found wrapped in plastic in the city of Tlaquepaque belongs to Carlos "El Cholo" Sanchez, a notorious drug cartel leader.

    The corpse, which has yet to be officially identified, was reportedly discovered lying on a park bench near the Tlaquepaque city hall building last Thursday. Tlaquepaque is located near Guadalajara, the capital of the western Mexican state of Jalisco.

    Mexican media cited unnamed police sources as saying that the body was found wrapped from head to toe, with two signs pinned to it and two large knives jutting out from it. One sign in Spanish read "the traitor El Cholo", which is the nickname for Carlos Enrique Sanchez, according to the sources.

    This came shortly after the emergence of a YouTube video showing the handcuffed Sanchez being held in front of what looked like armed members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and claiming he cooperated with police.

    Grab taken from a video of policemen inspecting a burnt police vehicle on April 7, 2015 on a Jalisco state road, Mexico, where at least 15 police officers were killed, overnight, in an ambush carried out by a gang called Jalisco New Generation Drug Cartel.
    © AFP 2021 / Ivan Israel Orozco Garcia
    Grab taken from a video of policemen inspecting a burnt police vehicle on April 7, 2015 on a Jalisco state road, Mexico, where at least 15 police officers were killed, overnight, in an ambush carried out by a gang called "Jalisco New Generation Drug Cartel".

    Sanchez earlier broke off from the Jalisco gang, forming his own Nuevo Plaza Cartel (New Plaza Cartel) in 2018. The two cartels have since been at war over control of the methamphetamine trafficking in Guadalajara and beyond, which in turn led to an escalation of violence in the area, Mexican News Daily reported.

    Commenting on the matter, Jalisco Attorney General Gerardo Octavio Solis Gomez said "this material confirms the existence of an orchestrated strategy to destabilise the state by an organised crime group".

    Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) allegedly shows off its military-grade equipment in a video distributed online
    © Photo
    One of Mexico’s Biggest Drug Cartels May Boast Armoured Cars, Fully Equipped Forces - Video
    According to him, "everything indicates that it's […] Carlos Sanchez […], nicknamed 'El Cholo.'"

    Mexico City police officer Garcia Harfuch, meanwhile, has rejected Sanchez's allegations that they both cooperated against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as "false".

    "My commitment to society is firm, fighting crime to the last consequences", Harfuch tweeted.

    Related:

    Mexican Journalists Blame Impunity of Drug Cartels For Glorification of Crime in Country
    ‘El Chapo to the Rescue’: Drug Kingpin’s daughter, Mexican Cartels Dole Out Coronavirus Aid Packages
    Video of Alleged Drug Cartel Plane Set on Fire in Mexico Shared Online
    Tags:
    video, war, body, police, drug cartel, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse