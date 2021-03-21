Venezuelan Oil Minister Says Terrorist Attack Targets PDVSA Gas Plant in Monagas

"We want to inform the national and international community about a new terrorist act against our main oil company — PDVSA," El Aissami said in a voice message that the vice president’s office shared on Twitter.
The terrorist attack took place in the city of El Tejero on Friday evening, the minister noted, providing no information about the possible victims.
El Aissami added that maintenance crews were deployed and emergency protocols were used to immediately restore the infrastructure.
Caracas has repeatedly accused the United States of organizing attacks on communications, energy, and oil and gas facilities in Venezuela. According to President Nicolas Maduro, western sanctions introduced against Venezuela and targeting the PDVSA and its subsidiaries are an attempt to seize its foreign assets and prevent the firm from completing transactions.
