Bolivian Ex-President Anez Receives Four Months Preventive Custody

Judge ordered four months of preventive custody for Jeanine Anez on Sunday, after she was arrested for what was denounced by Evo Morales, the country's former president, as "abuse and political persecution".
Anez confirmed the judge's order in her Twitter account, saying that she is awaiting trial for a "coup that never happened."
"In a move we denounced, the MAS decides and the judicial system obeys: they send me to four months in detention to await the trial for a "coup" that never happened", Anez tweeted. "From here I call on Bolivia to have faith and hope. One day, together, we will build a better Bolivia."
Como hemos denunciado, el MAS decide y el sistema judicial obedece: me envían 4 meses detenida para esperar el juicio por un "golpe" que nunca ocurrió. Desde aquí llamo a Bolivia a tener fe y esperanza. Un día, entre todos, levantaremos una Bolivia mejor.— Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) March 15, 2021
Anez was arrested as part of the investigation into the 2019 events in Bolivia when former president Evo Morales was forced to resign, having faced mass demonstrations after allegations of election fraud. The prosecution now considers the events of autumn 2019 a coup.
