Bolivian Court Issues Warrants for Arrest of Former Interim President Jeanine Añez, Other Ministers

According to the court filing shared by Bolivian news outlet Kawsachun News, Añez and nine other senior officals from her administration are charged with terrorism, sedition and conspiracy.
BREAKING: Bolivia's courts have ordered the arrest of former coup President Jeanine Añez and her most senior Ministers, as they are considered a 'flight risk'.— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) March 12, 2021
This comes as part of the investigation into the US-backed coup in 2019. pic.twitter.com/dJ1BeQDdET
Añez left office in early November when Luis Arce from the Movement for Socialism (MAS) took office, having won in a landslide election on October 18. The vote was repeatedly postponed, sparking protests and fueling fears of a turn even further from democracy.
A former senator from the lowland Beni region in northeastern Bolivia, Añez rose to power in the chaos of November 2019, when a coordinated campaign by domestic and international forces attempted to void the re-election of then-President Evo Morales the previous month. After right-wing militias and sympathetic police forces locked out MAS lawmakers and Añez found herself the head of a rump parliament, she declared herself the interim president on November 12.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
All comments
Show new comments (0)