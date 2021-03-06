Venezuelan President Maduro Gets First Dose of Russian Sputnik V COVID Vaccine

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Saturday.
A video of his jab was shared by TeleSUR TV on Twitter.
#ÚltimoMinuto El presidente de Venezuela @NicolasMaduro se colocó la primera dosis de la vacuna #SputnikV como parte del plan de vacunación del país.— teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) March 6, 2021
La inoculación se produce tras haber inmunizado al personal de salud y de primera línea de combate al #COVID19 en Venezuela pic.twitter.com/2IGfkvMyrL
Last year, Russia delivered the first batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Venezuela, the first country in the Western Hemisphere to participate in phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine. Earlier, Maduro said that his country would use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and one of the Chinese coronavirus vaccines to inoculate the most vulnerable categories of citizens, such as doctors, teachers, the elderly and those who suffer from chronic conditions.
Sputnik V was registered on 11 August 2020 to become the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine. In early February, the Lancet medical magazine published a study, confirming the vaccine's efficacy at 91.6 percent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)