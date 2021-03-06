One Reportedly Dead, 18 Injured in Clashes Between Police and Protesters in Paraguay - Video

According to the major Paraguayan newspaper, a 32-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed in his chest. Moreover, a teenage girl was poisoned by tear gas while another man was hit by a rubber bullet.
Meanwhile, the police said that a dozen law enforcement officers got injured during the clashes.
Videos from the protests emerged online.
This is Paraguay#Paraguay #FueraMarito #EstoyParaElMarzoParaguayo2021 pic.twitter.com/OLSIy33Y7k— Cam (@camihly) March 6, 2021
Our continent is on fire! In #Paraguay millions in the streets against a corrupt and puppet govt that fails to meet the needs of the people pic.twitter.com/YnpG1rHGjE— Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) March 6, 2021
URGENTE: La policía reprime a manifestantes que protestaban pidiendo respuestas ante la crisis sanitaria que se esta viviendo en Paraguay. Enfrentamientos en las calles del microcentro de Asunción. pic.twitter.com/m7a06o9QYh— Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) March 5, 2021
