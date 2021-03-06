Register
12:36 GMT06 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of a military agency that transports valuables put gold bars into an armored vehicle to be taken to Venezuela's Central Bank, at the Carlota military airport in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 1, 2018

    Venezuelan Opposition Claims Caracas Sent Over $1 Bln in Gold to Mali in Bullion-for-Cash Scheme

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107418/50/1074185064_0:335:4592:2918_1200x675_80_0_0_97d32f4c88486f9d8d48ffd7267320c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202103061082271586-venezuelan-opposition-claims-caracas-sent-over-1-bln-in-gold-to-mali-in-bullion-for-cash-scheme/

    Caracas has been forced to come up with some creative ways to come up with funds amid crushing US sanctions targeting its energy sector, exports, and even the import of basic necessities like medical supplies. The crisis has been compounded by the freezing and seizure of tens of billions of dollars in Venezuelan assets held abroad.

    The US-backed Venezuelan opposition has accused Caracas of a scheme involving the shipment of gold to the West African nation of Mali, where it would be sold for much-needed hard currency, refined, and resold to other countries, primarily the United Arab Emirates.

    In a presentation before the US Treasury and Senate Committee on Foreign Relations this week, Julio Borges, self-proclaimed "interim president" Juan Guaido’s chief foreign envoy, suggested that the scheme allowed Venezuela to earn about a billion euros ($1.21 billion) in 2020.

    Borges claimed that Moscow was also involved in the plot, with Russian planes said to have been used to fly the gold to Mali.

    Characterising the alleged sales as a “great theft of Venezuela’s riches,” Borges urged the United States and Europe to further tighten its pressure against Caracas, and to “make their system for dismantling these types of organised crime groups more sophisticated.”

    Moscow dismissed the claims outright, with a Foreign Ministry source describing them as “fantasy.”

    “This question should be addressed to the Venezuelan opposition member; if he has dreamt up anything, let him tell us about it. We do not comment on this kind of unscientific fiction,” the source told Sputnik.

    Years of crushing US sanctions and trade restrictions have forced Venezuela to eat into its gold reserves, with total bullion holdings in 2020 dropping to lows unseen since the 1970s. According to the central bank, the country now has about 86 tonnes of the precious metal in its vaults, equivalent to about $5.1 billion. The figure is down from 105 tonnes officially reported in December 2019. The stockpile has dropped precipitously since the mid-2010s, with a high of 365.7 tonnes in 2014 gradually shrinking in the years since.

    Some of Venezuela’s gold assets remain stuck in foreign banks, with Caracas currently fighting with the Bank of England to recover 31 tonnes of bullion from its vaults. Additional stocks are known to be held in US and European banks. Some of this gold has been pilfered, with Citigroup reporting the selloff of several tonnes of gold serving as collateral on a loan in 2019 after the Venezuelan central bank missed a payment deadline because it could not pay the loan or even access its frozen funds due to sanctions. Additional funds worth hundreds of millions of dollars were quietly transferred into opposition bank accounts and embezzled.

    Venezuela's National Guards (bottom) stand in front of Colombia's soldiers at Simon Bolivar international bridge, on the border with Colombia
    © REUTERS / Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
    Maduro Claims Terror Attacks Against Venezuela Being Plotted in Colombia, Spain
    The alleged clandestine gold selloff comes in the wake of crushing US restrictions on Venezuela’s oil exports – the primary source of the country’s foreign exchange earnings, including sanctions and the threat of secondary sanctions, as well as the seizure of a US subsidiary of Venezuelan oil giant PDVSA operating in the US.

    A 2019 report by a Latin America-based think tank found that even before the US and its allies resorted to extreme sanctions pressure and the outright seizure and freezing of assets, other forms of pressure robbed the country of hundreds of billions of dollars in wealth. The report calculated that as much as $350 billion in revenue was lost in the five years between 2013 and 2017, equivalent to over $12,000 for every man, woman and child in the Latin American nation.

    Related:

    Venezuela’s ‘Surprise’ New Cryptocurrency May Be Used for Foreign Trade, Association Says
    Biden Reportedly Ready to 'Consider' Lifting Venezuela Sanctions If Maduro Makes First Step
    Int'l Contact Group on Venezuela Rejects Decision of Caracas to Expel EU Mission Head
    People Dig in Search of Mughal-Era Gold Coins in Indian State of Madhya Pradesh
    Gold Loses Latest Gains, Hits Month-Low Amid Dollar, Treasury Bond Recovery
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse