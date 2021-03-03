Nicaragua Begins Inoculation of Population With Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine - Reports

It said that at the Cruz Azul Hospital in Managua, 62-year-old Marco Antonio Araus from Masaya - a patient with chronic renal failure and hypertension on hemodialysis therapy - became the first Nicaraguan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The start of voluntary vaccination of citizens was announced Tuesday by Vice President Rosario Murillo, but the Ministry of Health has not yet submitted an immunization plan and has not reported on the number of vaccines available.
The Sputnik V was the world's first COVID-19 vaccine registered by Russian health authorities in August 2020, it was developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center. Sputnik V is built on the well-studied and proven platform of human adenoviral vectors. The scientific journal Lancet previously published the results of the third phase of clinical trials "Sputnik V", confirming its high efficacy and safety at 91.6% efficacy.
The vaccine provides complete protection against severe cases of the novel coronavirus disease. Sputnik V has been approved for use in 39 countries, including two EU members, Hungary and Slovakia.
